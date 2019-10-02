By Funmilola Olukomaiya

Nigerian Fashion retailer and Luxury brand, 41 Luxe, recently featured multi-talented Nigerian singer and actress, Chioma Omeruah aka Chigul, in its newest editorial shoot.

Chigul who was looking all radiant and beautiful was adorned in different pieces made from varying fabrics of different vibrant colours.

The collaboration which marks the Chigul’s first-ever fashion campaign is aimed to celebrate diversity.

The campaign’s look includes a lilac gold embellished jacket — vibrant prints and shirt dresses – and a sheer blue flowing dress.

According to a statement from the brand, “Chioma is indeed the perfect muse as she is a multi-talented woman who feels comfortable in her gorgeous skin and is convinced that beauty standards need to be based on a positive image of one’s body. The fact that size is not a barrier to wearing the latest fashion trends in a sexy, colourful and comfortable way.”

See the photos below.