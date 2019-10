Officials of the Lagos State Rapid Response Squad, RRS, have arrested a suspected fake pastor in Lagos for duping unsuspecting women of huge sums of money.

The pastor, David Diri, according to the RRS on its verified Facebook page, is a suspected serial scammer who parades himself as a pastor to dupe unsuspecting females of huge amounts of money.

“He walks up to them and says: “My sister, the lord sent me to you”. Na wash!”