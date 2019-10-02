A fugitive alleged internet fraudster Abolarin Kayode has been re-arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission and docked again before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of Kwara State High Court, sitting in Ilorin.

Kayode was arraigned on seven-count charges, bordering on internet fraud and other fraud-related offences. He was initially arraigned sometime in February 2019 before Justice Babagana Ashigar of Federal High Court, Ilorin but absconded after he was granted bail.

However, his luck ran out sometime in August as EFCC operatives traced him to Government Reserved Area (G.R.A.) Ilorin where he was rearrested.

One of the charge reads, “That you, Abolarin Kayode (alias Lauren Saint) on or about the 6th day of February 2019, in Ilorin within the jurisdiction of the High Court of Kwara State, with intent to defraud, had in your possession a document containing false pretence, to wit, an email titled “Paid to drive initiative by your Budweiser,” which you sent to one Chad Bakichan American citizen through your acclaimed email laurensaint345@gmail.com, a representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 6 read along with Section 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Fraud Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under Section 1 of the same Act.”

On his re-arraignment today, he pleaded not guilty to the charges, prompting prosecution counsel, Nnaemeka Omewa to ask the court for a trial date and for him to be remanded in prison custody.

In his response, counsel to the defendant, Mr I. Abdulazeez pleaded with the court to remand his client in the custody of the EFCC, which was refused by the judge.

Justice Oyinloye adjourned the matter till October 17, 2019 and ordered that the defendant be remanded in prison.