The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Tanko Muhammad, on Wednesday, swore in Justice Benedict Kanyip, as the acting president of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN).

Kanyip’s appointment was a sequel to the retirement of Justice Babatunde Adejumo, who attained the retirement age of 65 years on Oct. 1.

After Justice Kanyip took his oath, the CJN said it was a constitutional provision that the next most senior justice be appointed as the Acting President of NICN pending the conclusion for the process of the substantive President of the court.

Justice Tanko Muhammad urged him to exhibit leadership qualities that will distinguish him to be able to shoulder the responsibility given to him.

“Take time to constantly look at the act that established NICN and be a practical man, check all the reports being sent to SCN and be sure they followed due process. Go round the divisions under the court and see things for yourself and work well with your brothers.

The CJN pleaded for the cooperation of the members of staff of the NICN in finding solutions to problems of the court.