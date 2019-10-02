Burna Boy has made history with 10 nominations in the 13th Headies Awards nominations list. The African Giant surpassed Olamide’s record of (7) nominations in 2015 edition of the awards.

Burna Boy is in contention for the artiste of the year alongside Wizkid, Davido, Tiwa Savage

Falz The Bahd Guy, Teni and MrEazi.

His global hit, Ye has three nominations, Song Of The Year, Recording of the year, Best Pop Single. Ye’s producer, Phantom gets nominated in the Producer of the year category.

Burna Boy is also in contention for BEST REGGAE/DANCEHALL SINGLE Heaven’s Gate featuring Lily Allen ‘, Best Pop Album ‘Outside’, Best Collabo Killin’ Dem featuring Zlatan, Best Music Video ‘Dangote’, Album of the year ‘Outside, and Headies Viewers Choice.

Other artistes with top nominations include Davido, Wizkid, and Teni.

Tagged ‘The Power of A Dream’ the 2019 Headies Award will feature 29 unique categories to acknowledge and celebrate the work of various artists in different categories.

These include; Best Recording of the Year; Best Pop Single; Producer of The Year; Best Rap Album; Best R&B/ Pop Album; Best Collabo; Best Rap Single; Best Vocal Performance (Male); Best Vocal Performance (Female); Next Rated; Hip Hop World Revelation; and Lyricist on The Roll.

Others are the Best Street-Hop Artiste; Album of The Year; Artiste of The Year; Song of The Year; African Artiste Recognition; Headies’ Viewer’s Choice; Industry Brand Supporter; Best Performer; Songwriter of The Year; Rookie of The Year; Special Recognition; Hall of Fame.