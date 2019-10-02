President Muhammadu Buhari is scheduled to begin a three-day State Visit on Oct. 3 to South Africa, where he is expected to discuss the safety of Nigerians still living in that country with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The visit is coming against the background of recent xenophobic attacks, the evacuation of hundreds of Nigerians, and the exchange of visits by Special Envoys of presidents Buhari and Cyril Ramaphosa aimed at addressing the issue.

While in that country, the Nigerian leader is expected to visit the Nigerian High Commission in Pretoria and the Nigerian Consulate General in Johannesburg. Buhari is also expected to visit Ramaphosa for a meeting during which issues of mutual benefit to both countries would be discussed.

The visit will provide an opportunity for both leaders to strengthen and deepen political, economic and social relations between both countries. It is expected that Nigeria as a leader in Africa would remind South Africa of the role it played to end apartheid regime in that country and of its commitment to ensuring unity among Africans regardless of their differences.

President Buhari is also expected to sensitise the South African government to the virtues of avoiding any act capable of isolating the country due to xenophobic attacks by its citizens on foreigners and their businesses.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President Buhari on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said in a statement that while in South Africa, the President would hold a town hall meeting with Nigerians living in the country.

According to him, the aim is to share in their experiences and reassure them of the Nigerian government’s commitment to working for the protection of their lives and property and promoting peaceful co-existence.

Following the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, which led to the loss of lives and destruction of properties of foreigners including Nigerians living in the country, both leaders sent special envoys to intervene in the matter.

Nigeria demanded compensation for the loss suffered by its citizens during the attack. During the President’s three-day visit, perhaps the issue could come up and the matter resolved amicably.