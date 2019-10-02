The Lagos State Police Command says it has rescued another seven pregnant girls at Cele Bus Stop, Oshodi-Apapa Expressway, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

They were rescued on Wednesday.

The Police had few days ago uncovered a baby factory and rescued 19 pregnant girls, with two suspects arrested.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Bala Elkana said on 2nd October, 2019 at about 1.00am, the Isolo Police Station received an information that seven pregnant young girls were seen stranded at Cele Bus Stop along Oshodi- Apapa Expressway, Lagos.

He said a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer, Isolo, CSP Folorunsho Gabriel mobilized to the area, rescued the seven pregnant girls and brought them to the Station.

“They are between ages 13 and 27. Five of them are from Imo State, the remaining two are from Abia and Rivers States respectively. A child of about 2 years was also rescued. They were all handed over to NAPTIP for further investigation,” he said.