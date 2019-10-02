Israeli Attorney-General, Avichai Mandelblit, on Wednesday opened a series of pre-indictment hearings to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, ahead of possible criminal indictments over corruptions, according to Department of Justice.

Netanyahu will not attend the hearings and will be represented by a team of about ten of Israel’s top lawyers.

Upon arriving at the Justice Ministry, where the hearings are being held, Ram Caspi, one of Netanyahu’s lawyers, told journalists that he has absolute confidence in the legal system.

He added that he believes there is a strong base for changing the allegations against his client.