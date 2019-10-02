The All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced the death of its Chief Security Officer (CSO), DSP Adamu Aso (Rtd.).

He died on Tuesday following a fatal motor accident in Abuja. He was 69 years old.

He was buried in Abuja on Wednesday.

Adamu Aso served in the Nigerian Police Force for 35 years after joining the Force in 1971 and retired in 2006 as a Deputy Superintendent of Police.

He worked as Ag. Chief Security Officer at the National Secretariat of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), one of the legacy parties that metamorphosed into the governing APC.

Aso, from Yobe state was born 12 April, 1950. He was married and had children.

“The Party will miss the experience, temperament and maturity the late DSP Adamu Aso (Rtd.) displayed in the discharge of his duties”, Malam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party’s publicity secretary said.

“We express our deep condolences to his immediate family, the Nigerian Police Force and staff of the APC over this painful loss. We pray Almighty Allah gives us all the strength to bear the loss,” he added.