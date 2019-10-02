Adejoke Adeleye/Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in Remo land, Ogun State, have rooted support for the Vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, warning the perpetrators which they tagged desperate cabals to stop humiliation and maltreatment against him.

They also asked Nigerians to disregard any allegations of corruption leveled against the number two citizen of the country.

Adetowubo Adebayo, the coordinator of the group, disclosed this during a press in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

He said: “It is a great privilege to be here today to lend a voice to our cause in ensuring the voice of the betrothed is heard. This, indeed is a trying period to us in Ogun State, considering the torment and humiliation being faced by the vice president of Nigeria, who happens to be our illustrious son from Ogun State, that is professor Yemi Osinbajo. These are coordinated events targeted at bringing down our man, the pride of Ogun State from the apex seat he currently occupies.

“Considering the occurrences, we have decided to address the events and state our stand as Progressive Youths from Remo, Ogun State.

“We unequivocally state that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is an upright man with unblemished integrity and wouldn’t have involved in corruption or things that can bring his hard-earned name to disrepute. As a pastor and astute lawyer, his wealth of experience has really gone beyond the borders of Nigeria and it is a sign of victory to see such person at the helms of affairs.”

The youths claimed that some unknown desperate cabals are behind the mischievous act of calumny to strip Vice President Yemi Osinbajo of his garment of honour, saying that they are happy the guerilla campaign holds no water in the face of right-thinking Nigerians who have solidly stood behind him in his travails.

“We have been made to finally unravel that the several untrue reports have been well orchestrated and neatly scripted to stand as a stumbling block for Southwest emergence in the next polity. This is a serious onslaught to clip the wings of our star boy and as true sons of Remo, we will never keep mute over matters that concern our people and the growth of our land.

“Osinbajo is one of our own and should be treated with utmost respect as a true countryman. We indulge well-meaning Nigerians to disregard the corruption allegations leveled against Osinbajo. Vice president Yemi Osinbajo is a true countryman and his proven integrity will surely speak ahead of him in future political moves,” Adebayo added.

He stressed that vice President Osinbajo has shown his leadership strength over time, alongside the role he played with President Muhammadu Buhari to pilot the affairs of this nation, which has shown his capacity and result-oriented driving force to lead this nation.

Adebayo, however, warned evil perpetrators to desist from actions that can trigger the polity and create unrest in our beloved country.