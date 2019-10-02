Tragedy was averted on Monday 30 September when the 20 year-old son of fugitive pension thief Abdulrasheed Maina pulled a pistol against security agents who stormed Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel in Abuja to arrest the father.

Dr Peter Afunanya, DSS spokesman who confirmed the arrest of Maina today, said both father and son were arrested together.

He said: “the lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation.”

“He was, however, disarmed and arrested,” he said

Maina’s son was identified as Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering.

The dad, Abdulrasheed was former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

Afunanya said his arrest followed a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, to the Service to assist in apprehending the suspect.

He said the items recovered from the suspects include a pistol with live ammunition, a bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW Saloon car, foreign currencies, a phantom 7 drone and sensitive documents.

He said the suspects and the recovered items will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations and appropriate necessary actions.

Afunanya said it is instructive to note that the operation is as a result of a renewed inter-agency collaboration among security and law enforcement agencies.

He said the Service has always subscribed to such collaboration believed to be important in national security management and therefore, hopes to sustain the initiative in mitigating the current threats against public safety and national critical assets.