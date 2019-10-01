Reno Omokri, former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day broadcast as “lies.”

Buhari had delivered a nationwide speech to mark Nigeria at 59, addressed Nigerians on issues and efforts being made by his administration.

However, in a series of tweets, Omokri described some of the issues addressed as lies, daring the President to sue him.

He wrote: “Predictably, General @MBuhari gave an Independence Day broadcast full of LIES. In the next series of tweets, I shall be exposing the many lies he told this morning and I challenge the @NGRPresident to sue me.

He went furthered to release some of his proofs.

1-General @MBuhari said “In the last four years, we have combatted the terrorist scourge of Boko Haram”. LIE: Boko Haram controls 8 Borno LGAs. Read the TRUTH here. Buhari LIED! #TableShaker#BuhariTormentor #BuhariIndependenceLies https://t.co/YcX06QQCqA — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 1, 2019

2-General @MBuhari said ‘The capacity of our forces is enhanced by the acquisition of military hardware’ LIE: Our armed forces use guns purchased by Shagari. Read the TRUTH here #TableShaker#BuhariTormentor #BuhariIndependenceLies https://t.co/frEzuCzxmI — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 1, 2019

3-General @MBuhari said “we uphold the Constitutional rights of our people to freedom of expression“ This is such an OBVIOUS LIE. Buhari

locked up his critics and refused to obey court orders to free them #TableShaker#BuhariTormentor #BuhariIndependenceLies — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 1, 2019

4-General @MBuhari said “I reiterate my call for all to exercise restraint”. This is the JOKE of the CENTURY from a man who threatened to ‘SOAK the DOG and BABOON in BLOOD’. PRACTICE what you PREACH #TableShaker#BuhariTormentor #BuhariIndependenceLies — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 1, 2019

5-General @MBuhari said “This Administration inherited a skewed economy” LIE: Buhari inherited an economy rated by @CNNMoney and @WorldBank as the world’s 3rd fastest growing economy! He ruined it in 1 year #TableShaker#BuhariTormentor #BuhariIndependenceLies pic.twitter.com/9OZf3FKDFA — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 1, 2019

6-General @MBuhari said “previous governments abandoned the residual Investment-driven Non-Oil Sector” LIE: President Obasanjo paid off our entire debt when oil was a quarter of what it sells today! #TableShaker#BuhariTormentor #BuhariIndependenceLies — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 1, 2019

7-General @MBuhari said “exchange rate in the last 3 years has remained stable” LIE: @Google it. The Naira was rated the 4th worst performing currency 3 years ago and one of the most depreciated 2 years ago #TableShaker#BuhariTormentor #BuhariIndependenceLies — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 1, 2019

17-General @Mbuhari said he has “deterred rampant theft and mismanagement of public funds that plagued public service” LIE: Yet, according to Transparency Int’l, Nigeria is MORE CORRUPT today than in 2015! #TableShaker#BuhariTormentor #BuhariIndependenceLies pic.twitter.com/8dIj6wnAyi — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 1, 2019

18-General @MBuhari said “This Administration has fought against corruption” LIE: Look at the ministers Buhari appointed. Look at those surrounding him. RETWEET if you know they are CORRUPT! #TableShaker#BuhariTormentor #BuhariIndependenceLies — Reno Omokri (@renoomokri) October 1, 2019