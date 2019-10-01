Buhari and Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, former media aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has described President Muhammadu Buhari’s Independence Day broadcast as “lies.”

Buhari had delivered a nationwide speech to mark Nigeria at 59, addressed Nigerians on issues and efforts being made by his administration.

However, in a series of tweets, Omokri described some of the issues addressed as lies, daring the President to sue him.

He wrote: “Predictably, General @MBuhari gave an Independence Day broadcast full of LIES. In the next series of tweets, I shall be exposing the many lies he told this morning and I challenge the @NGRPresident to sue me.

He went furthered to release some of his proofs.

 