Critic, Daddy Freeze has attacked the Senior Pastor, Salvation Ministries, David Ibiyeomie for prophesying that enemies of members of his church will die this week and asked him to repent.

In his sermon, Ibiyeomie said: “Listen, by the anointing of the Holy Ghost, anyone after you goes this week, anyone after your life goes this week. Anyone after your life dies this week in the name of Jesus.”

Daddy Freeze, in his reaction attacked the Port Harcourt based pastor, asking him to repent for misleading his congregation.

“Pastor David Ibiyeomie, that gospel you just preached, I want to ask you, where did you get it from in the scriptures? By the anointing of which of the Holy Ghost? I want to ask you today, where in the scripture did you get it from? Is it from the word of Christ?

“If what you said is not in the scripture, I will ask you to repent. Preach the truth, I beg you.”

Watch video here: