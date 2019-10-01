Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex was today hailed for inspiring women as she attended the first of two solo visits before being reunited with her husband tonight.

Meghan received the praise from University of Johannesburg vice chancellor Tshilidzi Marwala this morning after visiting for a round table discussion about access to higher education.

The Duchess, who smiled and waved to screaming fans as the wind caught her hair upon arrival, wore a short and sleeveless trench dress and is now on the penultimate day of the Sussexes’ overseas tour.

Meghan reached for notes while announcing new scholarships and grants at the university, admitting: ‘I will use note cards today because, my goodness, this last bit I can’t screw up.’

Meanwhile her husband Prince Harry is on his last day of engagements in Malawi and will fly back to South Africa this afternoon to see his wife and son Archie, whom he last saw on Wednesday last week in Cape Town.



Following her visit, Professor Marwala said: ‘Meghan will absolutely inspire women, partly because she is black.’ He had earlier told the discussion: ‘If you want to feed a village you have to empower women.’

The duchess previously described herself as a ‘woman of colour’ on the opening day of the tour in South Africa.

*Reported by Daily Mail