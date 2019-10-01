The Ondo State government has commuted to life imprisonment seven convicts on death row and freed 18 inmates to commemorate the country’s 59th Independence anniversary.

The prisoners serving various jail terms were granted prerogative of mercy by the state government across the various prison facilities in the state.

According to a statement issued by the Deputy Chief Press Secretary to the State Government, Mr Babatope Okeowo, the move was based on the advice of the State Advisory Council on Prerogative of Mercy.

The state did not provide details about the beneficiaries of the mercy.

Exercising his powers as the Acting Governor of the state, the Deputy Governor, Mr Agboola Ajayi in a letter to the Comptroller of Nigerian Correctional Services said the seven inmates who have been convicted and sentenced to death by hanging and are awaiting execution should no longer be executed.

“I Hon Alfred Agboola Ajayi, the Acting Governor of Ondo State of Nigeria in exercise of the power conferred on me by paragraph (a) (c) and (d) of sub section (1) of Section 212 of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 as amended . I am pleased to extend my grace and mercy unto the said condemned inmates and substitute a less severe punishment on the aforesaid inmates as clearly stated in the schedule.”

The 18 inmates who were set free by the prerogative of mercy, have been in prison for various offences and have shown remorse during their stay in the correctional facilities.