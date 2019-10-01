Nigeria’s Emmanuel Dennis hits a brace against Real Madrid at the Bernabeu and then mimicked Cristiano Ronaldo celebration style.

Real Madrid battled back from 2-0 down to draw with Club Bruges on another disappointing Champions League night for the 13-time champions.

Zinedine Zidane’s side were poor again at the Bernabeu and were almost undone by two bizarre goals from 21-year-old Dennis.

The Nigerian’s first came as he miscontrolled Percy Tau’s cross past a wrongfooted Thibaut Courtois and into the net – initially disallowed for offside but awarded after a long video assistant referee delay.

For the second, Dennis stumbled into the box and chipped Courtois – who was replaced by Alphonse Areola at half-time – despite almost losing his footing.

Captain Sergio Ramos responded for Real in the second half with a header from Karim Benzema’s cross, which was ruled out for offside but overturned by the VAR.

After Bruges captain Ruud Vormer was sent off for two bookings, Toni Kroos crossed for Casemiro to head in the equaliser from the resulting free-kick.

Real – beaten 3-0 by Paris St-Germain in their opening game – remain bottom of Group A.

According to BBC, Zidane’s first spell as Real Madrid boss was the stuff of legend. They won three consecutive Champions League titles in his two and a half years in charge and he left on the ultimate high.

But less than 12 months later he was back, replacing Santiago Solari after their sensational 4-1 Bernabeu defeat by Ajax in the last 16.

The comeback against Bruges ensured it was not a third consecutive Champions League defeat and a third European home loss in a row.

They have conceded two or more goals by half-time in their past three home Champions League games. They had done that twice in their previous 124.

La Liga leaders Real created plenty of chances but fluffed their lines.

Bruges, who are top of the Belgian league, looked in control after Dennis’ goals – especially his first, when he tried to control a cross but somehow kicked the ball off his other leg and into the net.

It could have been game over if a 54th-minute chance for a hat-trick was not well saved by Areola, before Real battled back through Ramos and Casemiro.

Captain Ramos was playing as a centre forward at the end as they looked for a winner, but Bruges’ stoppage-time substitute Siebe Schrijvers wasted a glorious chance when he screwed wide with his only touch.

Despite the hosts’ comeback, Bruges celebrated a famous point at the final whistle while Real looked dejected.