As Nigeria marks her 59th independence anniversary, Advocacy for Positive Behavioural Patterns Initiative, an NGO, has called on Nigerian youths to avoid drugs and all forms of violence.

Mr Bamidele Mann, Director, Campaign Team of the organisation, made the call in Nyanya on Tuesday during a sensitisation programme to commemorate Nigeria’s 59 Independence Day.

The programme, which had the theme: ‘Abhor Violence and Crime’, was aimed at reaching the grassroots with the campaign against crimes.

Mann also called on Nigerians, both at home and in the Diaspora, to project the country in a good light so as to attract investors.

“Over the years, youths have been involved in drugs. Though drugs are not bad if used to cure ailments, but the moment you abuse their intake, it becomes a crime.

“For example, tramadol and codeine are not bad, but they become bad when you misuse them. This is because I have carried out a research that showed that catarrh can be cured with codeine, but an overdose of it results to drug abuse.

“At 59, we still have lots of youths that are still engaged in drug abuse and violence; clearly, this cannot produce anything good and does not also bring about development.”

Mann, therefore, charged the youths to embrace peace and abhor violence and crime so as not to jeopardise their future and that of the country because they would soon take over leadership from the older generation.

Mrs. Okiemute Olori, Chief Executive Officer, Kiddies Heritage, an NGO, called for unity in diversity, pointing out that Nigerians would be the better for it if the nation constituted a united and strong entity.

“For the country to be a better place, everyone must play his or her role. Every youth must live and grow above the situation he or she finds himself or herself.

“Our tongues may differ, but we must individually rise above that situation. This is because the personal choice is the key to development and success in life.”

Meanwhile, participants at the programme have lamented the level of violence perpetrated by youths in the society.

Miss Mandu Akpan, one of the participants, who commended the organisers for bringing the campaign to their doorstep, pledged to be of positive influence to her environment irrespective of the situation around the country.

“The circumstances around me actually make me feel bad because I see young people of my age constituting a nuisance to the society.

“This is a wake-up call for all of us to begin to engage ourselves by helping one another to deviate from crimes, drug abuse and violence.”

Prince Felix, another participant, promised to take the campaign to the next level by engaging his peers who were involved in drugs.

“I will speak with my friends and peers on the negative implications of drug abuse not only to themselves but to the society at large,” he said.