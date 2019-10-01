Lagos State Government has paid the sum of N1.559 billion into the Retirement Savings Account of 287 retirees in line with its avowed commitment to ensure that Lagos State Public Service retirees do not labour in vain.

Speaking at the 67th retirement bond presentation ceremony, the Director-General of Lagos State Pension Commission (LASPEC), Mrs. Folashade Onanuga said that government has consistently been funding the accrued pension rights without which retirees will not have access to the balance in their Retirees Savings Account.

She emphasised that government consistently ensured regular payment to retirees and will continue to honour its obligations so that none of the retirees is neglected while in retirement.

Onanuga, however, implored the retirees to undergo regular medical checkups to maintain their mental and physical wellbeing at all times, advising them to spend their pension judiciously and not embark on any fraudulent business venture that will stress their health.

The retirees expressed their appreciation to the government for consistency in the payment of their terminal benefits and commended the workforce of LASPEC for the transparent and organised way their duties are performed.