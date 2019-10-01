The Director General, Lagos State Safety Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola has urged safety practitioners in Nigeria to adopt international best practice on safety.

He spoke at the opening ceremony of 5-day Train the Trainers Certification programme in Occupational Safety and Health, organised by Lagos State Safety Commission in conjunction with Safety Advocacy and Empowerment Foundation in partnership With DGUV, Institute of Work and Health, Dresden, Germany, held in Ikeja, Lagos.

Mojola said the mandate of the commission was to protect lives, properties and promote safety culture within all socio- economic sectors in the State.

According to Him, the commission collaborated with private and public Institutions within and outside Nigeria, adding that knowledge transfer was relevant to Occupational Safety and Health (OSH), as it helped to improve safety in work places.

He said the knowledge transfer project would promote and support the development of safety and health culture and would also push work within the state from embryonic practices to a developed stage.

Commissioner, Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Relations, Dr. Wale Ahmed in his keynote address, while declaring the programme open, expressed his profound gratitude to SAEF and foreign partners for the laudable programme and collaboration with the state government.

He urged participants to domesticate the knowledge transfer by adhering strictly to safety rules and regulations, while decrying lack of adequate safety measures and exit routes in malls and event centres in case of emergency.

He advised that safety measures must be adhered to at work places and in homes.

National coordinator, Safety Advocacy, Empowerment Foundation(SAEF), Mr. Dapo Omolade said the programme was organized to develop occupational , safety and health professionals in Nigeria.

He stated that there would be less accident occurrence on roads when Nigerians were trained, saying this would make the nation safe and secured.