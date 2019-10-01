Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have married for the second time at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina, People Magazine has reported

A little more than one year after the happy couple tied the knot in a New York City courthouse, the pair celebrated with a larger ceremony in front of family and friends Monday evening, exchanging vows as the sun set at the hotel.

Bieber and Baldwin said their “I Do’s” in front of 154 guests — including models Kendall Jenner, Camila Morrone and Joan Smalls, as well as Bieber’s manager Scooter Braun — at Somerset Chapel, a source confirmed to PEOPLE.

Just before the wedding, guests enjoyed pre-ceremony cocktails at the Inn lobby lounge.

Following the vows, guests were escorted to the post-ceremony cocktail hour ahead of the formal reception with plated dinner at the Wilson Ballroom. PEOPLE confirmed Grammy winner Daniel Caesar is expected to perform later in the evening.

*Source: People