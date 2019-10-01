A jury has found former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger guilty of the murder of an African American, Jean Botham right in his apartment.

Guyger was indicted last year after fatally shooting the unarmed neighbour, Jean, in his own apartment, which she said she mistook as hers. There was applause and cheers after the jury left the courtroom.

Guyger, who is white, testified that after working long hours on September 6, 2018, she returned to her Dallas apartment complex and approached what she thought was her apartment.

She noticed the door was partially open, and pulled out her service weapon and shot a figure inside in the dark.

It turned out she was at the apartment directly above hers — which belonged to Botham Jean, who was black — and she thought Jean was an intruder.

One of the bullets struck and killed Jean. Prosecutors said he had been relaxing in his apartment with a fresh bowl of ice cream shortly before the incident around 10 p.m.

“I ask God for forgiveness, and I hate myself every single day,” Guyger said before the jury last week, her voice shaking. “I wish he was the one with the gun who had killed me. I never wanted to take an innocent person’s life.”

