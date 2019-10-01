The Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Mr Nuhu Abok Ayuba, has urged Nigerians to use the 2019 Independence Day celebration to pray and work toward a united and peaceful Nigeria.

He made the call in a statement issued by his Director of Press, Mr Bulus Azi on Tuesday in Jos to mark the 59th Independence anniversary of the Nigeria.

According to the speaker, fervent and sincere prayers will attract God’s favours and blessings for the country and place it on the path to progress.

Ayuba also urged Nigerians to support and cooperate with leaders at all levels to enable them to deliver dividends of democracy.

“While I congratulate Nigeria on it’s 59th Independence Day celebration, I wish to call on Nigerians to pray and work toward a united and peaceful nation.

“For us to make any meaningful progress and achieve the desired development, we must combine efforts with fervent and sincere prayer for this nation to move forward.

“Nigerians must also cooperate and support the current leaders at all levels to ensure even development in all spheres of our endeavours”, he said.

The speaker, however, called on those in authority to emulate the steps taken by the founding fathers of the nation toward a more united and prosperous Nigeria.

He commanded Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau “for the positive steps taken in ensuring that relative peace returned to the state” and urged him to do more to ensure a united and peaceful Plateau.

Ayuba also advised the governor to run an all-inclusive regime, adding that such moves would entrench the spirit of togetherness, love and progress among the people.