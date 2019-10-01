Google, the world’s largest search engine, is celebrating Nigeria on its Google Search with a special doodle as the country marks its 59 years of independence.

The doodle features the Nigerian green-white-green flag, with a picture of Aso Rock displayed in the background.

It’s Google’s way of wishing the country a happy Independence Day.

A click on the doodle opens up another page where very important facts about Nigeria and its history are displayed.

The Google doodle is used to celebrate special occasions and individuals around the world.

It has been used to celebrate many historic figures and events around the world.

Nigeria’s Independence Day from British colonial is celebrated annually on the first of October.