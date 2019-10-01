Serge Gnabry scores four goals as visiting Bayern Munich put seven goals past helpless Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday.

The scale of this thrashing for manager Mauricio Pochettino and his players was made even more stark by the fact they took an early lead through Son Heung-min and were on level terms until just before half-time.

Bayern posed a huge threat throughout and were quickly on terms though Joshua Kimmich’s superb 20-yard finish – but Spurs failed to heed the warning signs and ended up reduced to a rabble as they sunk without a fight in the second half.

Strange as it may seem looking at the scoreline, this was an enthralling encounter that really turned on the stoke of half-time when, with matters in the balance, Robert Lewandowski produced a brilliant turn and right-foot finish past Hugo Lloris from 20 yards.

The manner in which Spurs subsided once they went behind will be of huge concern to Pochettino and all those who have detected underlying problems with the manager and his team since they lost the Champions League final to Liverpool in June.

Bayern gathered momentum and put themselves out of sight when former Arsenal youngster Gnabry scored twice in as many minutes shortly after the interval, taking full advantage of more poor defending to beat Lloris emphatically.

Harry Kane gave Spurs brief hope with a penalty after Kingsley Coman fouled Danny Rose but Bayern were in no mood to open the door, instead running riot as Gnabry added two more, with another smooth finish from Lewandowski sandwiched in between.

BBC reports that Spurs left the pitch to a chorus of jeers. They will cling to the fact they reached the final after losing their first two group games last season – but this is the sort of beating that will take a long time to recover from.