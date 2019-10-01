Okapi Children Cancer Foundation, an NGO, on Tuesday donated N2 million to children undergoing cancer treatment at the National Hospital, Abuja.

The Founder of the foundation, Kemi Babatunde, while handing over the money, said that it was part of the activities to mark the foundation’s Cancer Awareness Walk held in Abuja.

“We are optimistic that the money will go a long way to assist babies requiring treatment.

“A lot of these kids are here and have not been able to undergo or start chemo-treatment.

“But with these funds, a lot of them will be able to commence treatment immediately.”

She stressed the need for government and relevant stakeholders to continue to support patients suffering from cancer, urging experts to intensify research for a cure for cancer.

Responding, Dr Oyesakin Asewumi, who received the money, commended the foundation for the support toward reducing the hardship faced by children affected by cancer-related ailments.

She said that the money would be used to procure drugs and settle the bills of patients.

Asewumi emphasised the need for members of the public to report, and seek remedy to any health challenge in the nearest health centre immediately it is noticed.