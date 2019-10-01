Former Arsenal midfielder, Cesc Fabregas, has hailed the club’s winger, Bukayo Saka, following a 1-1 draw with Manchester United on Monday.

The Gunners went behind to a Scott McTominay effort, before Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang equalized for Unai Emery’s men.

Saka had Arsenal’s best chance of the first half, prompting a fine double save from David de Gea and could have scored in the second.

The Nigerian-eligible forward also appeared to have the better of veteran Ashley Young throughout, with his pace threatening constantly, while he assisted Aubameyang’s equaliser.

Fabregas, writing on Twitter, believes his old club might have unearthed a gem.

Saka is a player. 18 years old showing great maturity 👏🏻 — Cesc Fàbregas Soler (@cesc4official) September 30, 2019