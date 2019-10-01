According to BBC, substitute Raheem Sterling scored one goal and made the other as Manchester City eventually overcame Dinamo Zagreb in the Champions League.

City missed chance after chance and took until the 66th to break the deadlock as Sterling converted Riyad Mahrez’s cutback 10 minutes after coming on.

Phil Foden came off the bench in stoppage time and coolly rolled in a low finish from Sterling’s lay-off.

Before then, Sergio Aguero had a one-on-one effort saved by Dominik Livakovic and blazed over from 10 yards, while Bernardo Silva volleyed over from a promising position.

Ilkay Gundogan hit the crossbar with a thumping drive and David Silva screwed wide from six yards out, both in the first half.

Dinamo’s best chance fell to centre-back Emir Dilaver, who headed straight at City goalkeeper Ederson from a corner.

City remain top of Group C, having won their first two games.