More than 100,000 people, both military and civilians Tuesday morning gathered at the historic Tian’anmen Square in Beijing to celebrate the 70th founding anniversary of the People’s Republic of China (PRC).

The “National Day” celebration was broadcast live locally and overseas both on television and internet streaming services. Locally, China Media Group (CMG), one of the country’s largest broadcasters transmitted the event live in 4K ultra-high-definition to 70 cinemas in more than 10 provincial-level regions across the country. Over 100 cameras and more than 200 microphones were set up to cover the celebrations, said CMG.

The event was graced by a fierce display of China’s latest military parade, the first of its kind since socialism. “The parade is meant to showcase China’s achievements in building its national defense and armed forces in the past 70 years, as well as the outcomes of recent reforms of the people’s armed forces,” Cai Zhijun, deputy head of the office of the leading group for the military parade said ahead of the event.

For the first time, China showcased to the world its H-6N, a home-made strategic bomber capable of air refueling and long-range strike. Also showcased in the parade was H-6K, a domestically-developed medium and long-range bomber among other advanced military hardware. A formation consisting of 16 new-type strategic nuclear missile launchers carrying Dongfeng-41 passed through Tian’anmen Square to grace the historic event. A total of 188 military attaches from 97 countries stationed in China were invited to witness the historic event.

President Xi Jinping remembered revolutionary forefathers and martyrs for their feats in pursuing national independence and liberation, a stronger and more prosperous country and the people’s well-being.

“We gathered here today for a grand rally to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the founding of the PRC,” said Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission.

“Right at this moment, Chinese people of all ethnic groups and all the sons and daughters of the Chinese nation at home and abroad take pride in and give our best wishes to our great motherland with great joy,” he added.

Xi also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended warm National Day congratulations to Chinese people of all ethnic groups and all compatriots at home and abroad. He also expressed heartfelt gratitude to friends around the world for their caring for and support to China’s development.

For the first time in a National Day military parade, a formation of Chinese peacekeepers wearing UN peacekeepers’ blue berets and scarves was paraded. The peacekeepers in the formation were drawn from troops most of which have participated in UN peacekeeping missions in Liberia, Mali, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lebanon, Sudan and South Sudan.China has dispatched over 40,000 personnel to 24 UN peacekeeping operations since 1990, with 13 Chinese peacekeepers sacrificing their lives in the frontline of operations.

Xi pledged that the country will stay on the path of peaceful development and pursue a mutually beneficial strategy of opening up.

“We will continue to work with people from all countries to push for jointly building a community with a shared future for humanity,” Xi said. President Xi stressed that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army and the People’s Armed Police Force should always preserve their nature, purpose and character as the forces of the people, resolutely safeguard China’s sovereignty, security, and development interests, and firmly uphold world peace.