Nigerians Burna Boy and Teni have been nominated to compete for the Best African Act award in the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards(EMA).

Voting has opened https://www.mtvema.com/en-africa/vote/ for the awards which will take place at the FIBES, Conference & Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain, and broadcast live on MTV on Sunday, November 3.

Four other African singers are in the race for the award. They are the Tanzanian Harmonize whose real name is Rajab Abdul Kahali, Togolese Toofan and two South Africans, Nasty C and Prince Kaybee.

Tiwa Savage edged Davido to clinch the 2018 award.

Ariana Grande leads the nominations field, scoring seven in all, which puts her at the head of a strongly performing field that also includes Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, each of whom received six nods.

Latin American singer J Balvin garnered five nominations, and Lizzo and Taylor Swift both received four.

Grande has been nominated for Best Video for her hit “thank you, next” and Best Song for “7 rings.” She is up for the Best Artist award against Swift, Mendes, Balvin and Miley Cyrus.

Mendes’ collaboration with Camila Cabello on “Señorita” also earned a Best Song nod. Grande’s “7 rings,” Eilish’s “bad guy,” Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road (Remix),” and Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” round out the category.

Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo will vie for Best New Artist, alongside Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi and Mabel.



COMPLETE LIST – 2019 MTV EMA NOMINEES

BEST US ACT

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

BEST CANADIAN ACT

Alessia Cara

Avril Lavigne

Carly Rae Jepsen

Johnny Orlando

Shawn Mendes

BEST SONG

Ariana Grande – 7 rings

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

BEST ARTIST

Ariana Grande

J Balvin

Miley Cyrus

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST VIDEO

Ariana Grande – thank u, next

Billie Eilish – bad guy

Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus

ROSALÍA & J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Taylor Swift – ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco

BEST COLLABORATION

BTS & Halsey – Boy With Luv

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)

Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart

ROSALÍA & J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine

BEST NEW

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

Lewis Capaldi

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Mabel

BEST POP

Ariana Grande

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

BEST LIVE

Ariana Grande

BTS

Ed Sheeran

P!NK

Travis Scott

BEST ROCK

Green Day

Imagine Dragons

Liam Gallagher

Panic! At The Disco

The 1975

BEST HIP-HOP

21 Savage

Cardi B

J. Cole

Nicki Minaj

Travis Scott

BEST ALTERNATIVE

FKA Twigs

Lana Del Rey

Solange

twenty one pilots

Vampire Weekend

BEST ELECTRONIC

Calvin Harris

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

The Chainsmokers

BEST LOOK

Halsey

J Balvin

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BIGGEST FANS

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

BTS

Shawn Mendes

Taylor Swift

BEST PUSH

Ava Max

Billie Eilish

CNCO

H.E.R.

Jade Bird

Juice WRLD

Kiana Ledé

Lauv

Lewis Capaldi

Lizzo

Mabel

ROSALÍA

BEST WORLD STAGE

Bebe Rexha – Isle of MTV Malta 2019

Hailee Steinfeld – Isle of MTV Malta 2018

Muse – Bilbao, Spain 2018

The 1975 – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019

twenty one pilots – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019