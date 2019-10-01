Nigerians Burna Boy and Teni have been nominated to compete for the Best African Act award in the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards(EMA).
Voting has opened https://www.mtvema.com/en-africa/vote/ for the awards which will take place at the FIBES, Conference & Exhibition Centre of Seville, Spain, and broadcast live on MTV on Sunday, November 3.
Four other African singers are in the race for the award. They are the Tanzanian Harmonize whose real name is Rajab Abdul Kahali, Togolese Toofan and two South Africans, Nasty C and Prince Kaybee.
Tiwa Savage edged Davido to clinch the 2018 award.
Ariana Grande leads the nominations field, scoring seven in all, which puts her at the head of a strongly performing field that also includes Shawn Mendes, Lil Nas X and Billie Eilish, each of whom received six nods.
Latin American singer J Balvin garnered five nominations, and Lizzo and Taylor Swift both received four.
Grande has been nominated for Best Video for her hit “thank you, next” and Best Song for “7 rings.” She is up for the Best Artist award against Swift, Mendes, Balvin and Miley Cyrus.
Mendes’ collaboration with Camila Cabello on “Señorita” also earned a Best Song nod. Grande’s “7 rings,” Eilish’s “bad guy,” Lil Nas X’s smash hit “Old Town Road (Remix),” and Post Malone and Swae Lee’s “Sunflower” round out the category.
Eilish, Lil Nas X and Lizzo will vie for Best New Artist, alongside Ava Max, Lewis Capaldi and Mabel.
COMPLETE LIST – 2019 MTV EMA NOMINEES
BEST US ACT
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
BEST CANADIAN ACT
Alessia Cara
Avril Lavigne
Carly Rae Jepsen
Johnny Orlando
Shawn Mendes
BEST SONG
Ariana Grande – 7 rings
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
BEST ARTIST
Ariana Grande
J Balvin
Miley Cyrus
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST VIDEO
Ariana Grande – thank u, next
Billie Eilish – bad guy
Lil Nas X – Old Town Road (Remix) ft. Billy Ray Cyrus
ROSALÍA & J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Taylor Swift – ME! ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco
BEST COLLABORATION
BTS & Halsey – Boy With Luv
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – Old Town Road (Remix)
Mark Ronson ft. Miley Cyrus – Nothing Breaks Like a Heart
ROSALÍA & J Balvin – Con Altura ft. El Guincho
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – Señorita
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – Call You Mine
BEST NEW
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
Lewis Capaldi
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Mabel
BEST POP
Ariana Grande
Becky G
Camila Cabello
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
BEST LIVE
Ariana Grande
BTS
Ed Sheeran
P!NK
Travis Scott
BEST ROCK
Green Day
Imagine Dragons
Liam Gallagher
Panic! At The Disco
The 1975
BEST HIP-HOP
21 Savage
Cardi B
J. Cole
Nicki Minaj
Travis Scott
BEST ALTERNATIVE
FKA Twigs
Lana Del Rey
Solange
twenty one pilots
Vampire Weekend
BEST ELECTRONIC
Calvin Harris
DJ Snake
Marshmello
Martin Garrix
The Chainsmokers
BEST LOOK
Halsey
J Balvin
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BIGGEST FANS
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
BTS
Shawn Mendes
Taylor Swift
BEST PUSH
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
CNCO
H.E.R.
Jade Bird
Juice WRLD
Kiana Ledé
Lauv
Lewis Capaldi
Lizzo
Mabel
ROSALÍA
BEST WORLD STAGE
Bebe Rexha – Isle of MTV Malta 2019
Hailee Steinfeld – Isle of MTV Malta 2018
Muse – Bilbao, Spain 2018
The 1975 – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
twenty one pilots – Lollapalooza Paris Festival 2019
