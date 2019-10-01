Justin Bieber has revealed two photographs of his second marriage to Hailey Baldwin at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in Bluffton, South Carolina on Monday.

The photos in black and white were the first to be shared on Instagram by the 25 year-old Canadian singer.

In the first image, the bride and groom share a kiss while Baldwin adjusts Bieber’s bowtie. In the second, the 22-year-old model places her arms around Bieber’s shoulders as the two pose for the camera.

“My bride is 🔥,” he captioned the images, which also included a label that read “The Biebers” with the wedding date.