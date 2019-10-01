Nigeria’s First Lady Aisha Buhari, who has been in hibernation for weeks has broken her silence, tweeting for the first time, since August.

In a double tweet on Nigeria’s 59th Independence Day, she stated her resolve to do to touch more lives through her Aisha Buhari Foundation and Future Assured Programs.

She also called on more privileged Nigerians, the private sector and NGO’s to do more in the areas of education, health, empowerment and protection of women and children.

Read her original tweets:

On the occasion of the 59th independence anniversary of our dear nation, I wish to restate my resolve to touch more lives through Aisha Buhari Foundation and Future Assured Programs. I however continue my call on more privileged Nigerians, the private sector and NGO’s to

1/2 pic.twitter.com/F9dP2ov5FI — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 1, 2019

do more in the areas of education, health, empowerment and protection of women and children. It is my earnest belief that the future is bright. Happy Independence Day Nigeria 🇳🇬 2/2 — Aisha M. Buhari (@aishambuhari) October 1, 2019

There had been speculations about her whereabouts since she was last seen in public in June 2019.

She left Nigeria in August for Hajj and has not returned home in Abuja. Some reports said she is in London.

But Aso Rock said her disappearance from public space is nothing to worry about.

