By Adejoke Adeleye

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has urged Nigerians not to lose hope in the country as her current travails would be a thing of the past.

He stated this at the 59th Independence Day celebration held at the M.K.O Abiola Stadiuum, Kuto, Abeokuta.

He said despite the socio-economic and security challenges, the “Nigerian spirit” was still keeping the nation going.

Abiodun, who paid glowing tributes to the nation’s founding fathers for their untiring efforts in seeing to the development and unity of Nigeria, said 59 years of nationhood was fraught with civil war, military rules and political upheavals.

“For our country to overcome her challenges, Nigerians must be patriotic, put behind ethnic differences and realise that we are Nigerians before any other affiliations.

“We should love our country and discharge with commitment whatsoever that is committed to our care,” he said.

He advised those seeking for greener pastures in other countries to stay back to salvage the nation, just as it was imperative for both the leaders and followers to join hands in the task of nation-building.

The Governor said as partners in the Nigeria project, his administration would tap into the vast natural resources and the great potentials that abound in the State and maximise the benefits to make life more abundant to the people.

“No government has the monopoly of resources to engender a wholesome and sustainable development. There is need for collaboration with other stakeholders, especially the Private Sector to build our State,” the Governor noted.