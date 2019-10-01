Thirty-six new cases of Yellow Fever disease have been discovered in Danmusa and Kankara Local Government Areas of Katsina State.

Jolted by this, the state government has flagged of preventive campaigns and free vaccination of residents against the life-threatening disease.

Yellow Fever, according to the Deputy Governor of the state, Alhaji Mannir Yakubu, is a serious infectious disease transmitted by specific kind of infected mosquitoes.

As a result of this, he said on Monday that, the State government had decided to embark aggressive preventive campaigns and vaccination across the state, targeting over seven million people.

“This is a great opportunity for all caregivers to have their children from the age of 9 months vaccinated and for other individuals up to the age of 44 years.

“This age range is chosen because they are found to be most affected,” he said.

The deputy governor appealed to the heads of households, individuals, traditional and religious leaders to engage their community members to get vaccinated.

He called on parents to ensure that all eligible target population were captured in the vaccination exercise which would last for 10 days.

Yakubu directed local government chairmen to attend evening review meetings on the exercise, to ensure proper monitoring and ensure success.

He noted that for the success of the exercise , vaccines, syringes, and data tools had been supplied to all the councils.

According to reports by the News Agency of Nigeria, the Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency, Faisal Shuaib, said the exercise would be extended to schools, mosques, churches, markets and motor parks, among other places where eligible persons could be found.

Shuaib, represented by a member of the National Technical Coordinating Committee, Shehu Usman called on all to mobilise their families, friends and communities for the yellow fever vaccination.