Yahoo Yahoo Boys committing cyber crimes and now under EFCC surveillance are in for more trouble as the Korean ambassador to Nigeria, Lee In Tae, promised more support to the commission.

Lee said the Korean government will help the commission in the area of cyber intelligence and forensic capacity building.

Tae made the pledge as he led a Korean delegation that comprised the director of the Korean Cultural Center, Abuja, Lee Jin Su on a on duty tour at the EFCC Headquarters, Jabi Abuja, where Korean forensic experts are currently training officials of the Commission on forensic technology.

The ambassador expressed satisfaction with the EFCC’s state-of-the-art Forensic Laboratory Directorate, and expressed confidence that the Commission will drastically reduce corruption and cyber crimes in the country with the quality of technology it has in the directorate.

“With you, I see a Nigeria that will be free of crimes,” Tae said.

The Acting Chairman of the Commission, Ibrahim Magu, who was delighted with the visit, charged the Korean ambassador to assist the Commission the more in the fight against corruption and cybercrimes by affording more training opportunities to the commission.

Magu was confident that collaboration with the Korean government would further strengthen the EFCC’s capacity in the fight against corruption.

The EFCC boss noted that capacity building was key in producing well equipped staff of the Commission who would be able to stay ahead of fraudsters.

He expressed gratitude for the current training opportunity from the Korean government to EFCC officials and prayed for more of such opportunities.

“We appreciate your visit and we want to be introduced to more opportunities to enable the Commission continue to be in the lead of the fight against corruption, even if it means acquiring sophisticated and updated equipment that will aid our anti-graft fight, we will be glad to receive it,” Magu said.