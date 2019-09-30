US President Donald Trump was scolded by fellow Republicans late Sunday after he reposted a quote forewarning civil war over impeachment from Fox News contributor and Texas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress.

Jeffress predicted a “Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal” over the impeachment inquiry opened by House Democrats last week.

The Twitter-in-chief president fired off 46 tweets and retweets on Sunday.

In one of the tweets, he quoted Jeffress’ Fox News appearance in which the pastor said he had, “never seen the Evangelical Christians more angry over any issue than this attempt to illegitimately remove this President from office.”

Jeffress told the Trump-friendly network that Democrats “know the only impeachable offense that President Trump has committed was beating Hillary Clinton in 2016. That’s the unpardonable sin for which the Democrats will never forgive him.”

The president’s incendiary tweet brought on fast denunciation, even from within his own party. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Illinois Republican, tweeted that he has “visited nations ravaged by civil war. @realDonaldTrump I have never imagined such a quote to be repeated by a President. This is beyond repugnant.”

Kinzinger was not the only American worried about the repost by Trump.

There were other comments castigating him, with some calling for his expeditious removal.

Ray Doherty wrote: You should be immediately removed from office for this tweet alone.

Another commenter said: Remove this deranged and dangerous fraud from office TODAY. He is proposing a Civil War in the country he allegedly leads!! Enough. TODAY!!

The retweet has generated close to 30,000 comments as at 7am WASHINGTON time.