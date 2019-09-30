Tragedy struck at a community in Imo State in the early hours of Monday as generator fumes wipe out a family of three.

The tragedy occurred at Umuoparaemeka village, Ugiri in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The community has been thrown into mourning early Monday morning as the husband, Lucius Iwunze, his wife Ngozi and their daughter Geraldine all died from inhaling generator fumes.

Village sources said a member of the extended family visited in the morning and noticed that the doors were still locked from inside.

He was said to have knocked severally without any response, a development that heightened his anxiety, thereby attracting the neighbours, who forced the door open.

Spokesperson of the Imo State Police Command, Orlando Ikokwu confirmed the development, saying that the police had begun investigation into the matter, adding that the Divisional Police Officer in the area led his men to the scene and found the lifeless bodies of the victims.

“A report was received at the Divisional Police Headquarters, Isiala Mbano LGA, about the mysterious death of three persons. In view of that, the DPO led a team of policemen to the scene and met the lifeless body of Chief Luscius Iwunze, Lolo Ngozi Iwunze and Geraldine Iwunze.

“However, preliminary investigation revealed that they died as a result of fumes (Carbon monoxide) emitted from a power generating set. The corpses have been evacuated to a morgue, and the Commissioner of Police, Imo State Command, has ordered a full scale investigation into the incident,” he told the Nation on Monday.