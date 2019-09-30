Alhaji Baba Abba Yusuf, the Taraba State Resident Electoral Commissioner is dead.

He died Saturday night in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital after a protracted illness. He was buried on Sunday, in accordance with Islamic rites.

A statement on Sunday by INEC Secretary, Rose Oriarian-Anthony, said the REC died on Saturday at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital.

Abba, who was deployed to the state in May 2018, took ill before the Governorship election on 9 March. He never recovered.

The commission was represented at the funeral by a delegation of the National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioners, INEC secretary said.

“Alhaji Yusuf was one of the most experienced RECs in the commission, having been appointed in 2010. He had served as REC in Benue and Adamawa States.

“His experience has been invaluable to the Commission over the years. May God grant him eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the great loss,” INEC secretary added.