Some residents of the Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos State on Monday commended Mr. Bisi Yusuf, a lawmaker representing Alimosho 1 state constituency, for his consistency in organising a free health programme in the area.

The residents gave the commendation in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), on the sidelines of the grand finale of the programme at the LCDA.

The five-day health programme“Prince of Hope Turns Reality Free Health Mission“ kicked off on Thursday at different centres in the constituency, with the provision of health screening, surgeries, dispensing of drugs and others to hundreds of residents.

Mr. Mutiu Adebiyi, Vice Chairman of Egbe-Idimu LCDA, told NAN that residents had benefitted immensely from the programme.

He said: “Our people usually don’t have time to visit the hospital because they are busy hustling, yet they find it difficult to take out money to ensure that their health is in order. So, I’m not surprised by the turnout; moreover, it’s free. I have equally benefited from the programme, five drugs were prescribed and I got five.

“I’m impressed, God bless our lawmaker; for five years now, he has been doing this consistently. This shows that he cares about his people and he has demonstrated that governance is about caring for the citizens,” he said.

A 45-year-old entertainer, Mrs. Ayoola Dorcas, also commended the lawmaker for the health intervention, urging him to sustain the programme. She said many people who could not afford to visit the hospital had benefitted from the programme, urging political leaders in other areas to emulate the gesture.

“This free screening couldn’t have come at a better time for me; it is highly commendable, ” she said.

The Iyaloja of Olugbede Market, Mrs. Esther Adebamowo, also commended the health workers at the programme for their dedication to work and display of kindness to residents.

“This is the seventh edition that I’m taking advantage of, and I can attest to the fact that every year it keeps getting better. From the organisation, one will understand that they mean business, they have managed the crowd well enough,” she said.

Mrs. Basirat Balogun, a politician, also thanked Yusuf for the programme, saying the lawmaker deserved to be elected to a higher political position based on his performance in the constituency.

“He has never neglected us at the grassroots, he does programmes that are beneficial to us, these are the type of leaders we want. He is a grassroots man to the core, he understands the needs and agitations of the people which is rare in this new corps of politicians, ” she said.

Mr. Olasunkanmi Oyawale, a supervisor of the Prince of Hope Turns Reality Foundation, told NAN that the foundation was set up by the lawmaker to alleviate poverty and care for the health of residents through the annual mission.

He said many people had benefitted from free surgeries and health screening during the programme.

“We pay for selected surgeries such as Keloids, Hernia, removal of lumps and many others, ” Oyawale said.

Dr. Osenat Ibrahim, the Medical Officer of Egbe-Idimu LCDA, told NAN that the turn out was impressive. She said that residents with serious health problems were referred to the Ipaja centre for the right intervention.

“We have referral letters here, so we refer cases that need more evaluation to the centre at Ipaja Mini Stadium; residents of this area have taken advantage of this exercise, ” she said