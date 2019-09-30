The Police in Akwa Ibom said they closed the Qua Iboe Church on No.112 Ikot Ekpene Road on Sunday to prevent further clash among its members.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Zaki Ahmed, said this while speaking with newsmen on Monday in Uyo.

Ahmed said that there was a clash among the worshippers on Sunday in which many worshippers sustained injuries.

He also said that the police closed the Church when information reached them that one of the factions in the dispute was coming to ferment trouble that might result in the breakdown of law and order.

An Aide to Gov. Udom Emmanuel, who pleaded for anonymity, had confirmed the closure of the Church.

He said: “Yes, I saw something like that this morning when I was passing along Ikot-Ekpene road.

“I saw the police gathered in about three vans and worshippers in large numbers, he said.

The police came to the church premises of the church at about 6 a.m. and barricaded the entrance, thus preventing worshippers from entry.