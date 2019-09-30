Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has called on Nigerians to renew their faith in their nation and work towards its greatness and achieving prosperity for the citizens.

The former President stated this in a goodwill message on the occasion of Nigeria’s 59th Independence anniversary, in which he encouraged Nigerians not to despair in the face of challenges.

Jonathan also urged Nigerians to reflect on the achievements of past heroes even as he charged them to look to the future by drawing inspiration from the “efforts of our numerous compatriots whose heroism and patriotic endeavours have continued to lift the status of our nation.”

Below is the full text of the statement:

“Fifty-Nine years ago, we walked into the road of political freedom when the Union Jack was lowered and the Green-White-Green Flag hoisted as the symbol of our sovereignty.

“Citizens sang for joy, with heartbeats of hope and eyes flooded with a new vision of liberty and justice.

“In these past decades, we have lived with the mixed reality of abundance and lack, peace and conflict, hope and despair. Despite the challenges, we have kept faith in the strength of our unity and stood firmly to uphold Nigeria’s honour and glory. It is for this spirit, that we have always emerged stronger in the face of trials.

“As we celebrate our 59th Independence Anniversary, let’s honour the memory of those who committed their lives towards advancing the course of our freedom and wellbeing, which this day signifies. We should also be inspired by the efforts of our numerous compatriots whose heroism and patriotic endeavors have continued to lift the status of our nation.

“No matter the troubles that challenge our glory, we must not despair. Fellow Nigerians, let us strengthen faith in our country and work together towards a prosperous nation.

“Happy Independence Day Nigeria.”