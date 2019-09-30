Apostle Johnson Suleman, founder and presiding pastor of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, has called on Nigerians to speak positively about the country on October 1 as Nigeria turns 59.

According to him, Nigerians must be positive in their utterances about the country.

The controversial cleric wrote this on his official Twitter page on Monday, saying Nigerians have been inflicted with selfish leaders and greedy politicians but negative utterances will take us nowhere.

Nigeria is 59 tommorrow…pls let's be positive in our utterances…negativity has gotten us no where..yes,we have been inflicted with selfish leaders and greedy politicians..they will get their reward..but we won't verbally mutilate our nation anymore..pls speak positive 2moro. — Apst Johnson Suleman (@APOSTLESULEMAN) September 30, 2019