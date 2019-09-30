Alhaji Umar Babale, Secretary to Kebbi State Government, has said that the 59th Independence Day Anniversary celebration in the state will be low-keyed.

Babale who made the statement in Birnin Kebbi on Monday said that there would not be a massive celebration as done in the past.

He said that as part of the programmes for the anniversary, the state governor, Abubakar Bagudu would undertake a state-wide address on the activities of his administration.

According to him, the governor will later have lunch with select primary and secondary school children in the state.

“The governor will have lunch with 400 primary and secondary school children, this is to show how dear education is to this administration.

“The lunch will afford them the opportunity to interact with the governor, and to express their challenges,” he said.

Babale said the governor would also visit the Sir Yahaya Memorial Hospital, Federal Medical Centre and VVF Centre as a way of showing love and empathy to the patients.

He said that the education and health sectors were dear to the heart of the current administration, adding, “as a government, we have given priority attention to these sectors”

“The state government has built and rehabilitated several schools, we have also employed more teachers to ensure qualitative education.

“We have also done quite a lot in the health sector to improve the health care delivery system,” he said.