The Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Adamu, hs ordered security beef-up across the country as Nigeria marks her 59th Independent anniversary on Tuesday.

A statement issued by the Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba on Monday said the IGP assured Nigerians of hitch-free celebrations in all States of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Consequently, all Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police in the State and Zonal Commands across the country have been directed to emplace necessary security measures towards a peaceful and incident-free Celebration.

“The IGP has also directed that particular attention should be concentrated on Parade Grounds, Government/Private Infrastructure and all places of public resort and recreation centres. They are also to intensify patrols along all the major highways in the country,” the statement said.