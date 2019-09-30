Hajiya Silifat Sule, the wife of Nasarawa state governor, has pledged to tackle issues of rape, drug abuse and promote girl-child education in the state.

Sule, who made this known in an interview with newsmen in Lafia on Monday said her NGO, Hope Foundation, would accord priority to the issues.

She said that eradicating rape and drug abuse in the society would prevent lifelong psychological trauma and negative effects on the society.

The wife of the governor explained that she chose to tackle rape and drug abuse because of their prevalence in the society and their negative effects on victims, especially youths.

According to her, sensitizing the people on the hazards of these vices and fighting to eradicate their ills will yield positive results and prevent health outcomes such as unwanted pregnancies and mental challenges among others.

She also pledged to use her NGO to promote girl-child education and other issues that will afford girls in the state the drive and capacity to achieve their life ambitions.

According to her, the NGO will also provide skills training for unemployed youths and make a significant intervention on family health.

She hinted that families at the grassroots roots having difficulty accessing basic health facilities will be prioritized.

“The Northern Governors Wives Forum to which I am a member is looking at projects that will have a direct bearing on the lives of the people.

“That is why I have chosen to focus on these issues that will improve on the lives of people,” she said.

She explained that the foundation will set up offices in the three senatorial zones of the state and have liaison officers in all the local government areas to ensure full coverage.

Mrs Sule commended the efforts of her predecessor, Hajiya Salamatu Al-Makura, especially on mother and childcare and pledge to sustain it.

She also used the opportunity to wish the people of the state a happy 23rd anniversary of the creation of the state and a happy 59th independence anniversary to all Nigerians.

The wife of the governor pleaded with the people of the state and Nigerians to give President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Sule their full support to enable them to deliver on their promises.

“I wish Nigeria and Nasarawa state happy celebrations and may Allah continue to bless our leaders and bring lasting peace to our nation, Nigeria.

“My special call to the people of Nasarawa state is to be peaceful. Be your brother’s keeper, and do not hesitate to report any suspicious movement to security agents,” she said.