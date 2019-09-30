Mr P has a new video tagged ”Karma”. The song comes after his collaboration ”One More Night” with Niniola and the song is one you want to look out for.
The track was produced by Goldswarm, mixed and mastered by Mixx Monsta.
Monday, September 30, 2019 10:29 am
