The Lagos State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to a two-year mass housing delivery targeted at bridging the housing deficit in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Housing, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said this on Monday during a meeting with the private sector partners and joint venture investors in Alausa.

Akinderu-Fatai warned contractors to meet up with scheduled project delivery dates or have their contracts revoked.

He said that several uncompleted housing schemes littered the state because the private sector players did not adhere to the project delivery dates; thereby causing delay and not allowing the government to actualise its mandate.

He said that the completion of all ongoing housing schemes would help the government achieve its vision of making more Lagosians homeowners within the next two years.

The state commissioner said that private sector partnership was important but lamented that some investors involved have not complied with the time frame stipulated in their contract agreements.

“Some of the private partners have not met the timeline. This has increased the number of uncompleted housing schemes and cause delay in actualising government s mandate.

“All housing schemes that had been contracted to private sector partners and joint investors are to be completed within the time-frame indicated in the contractual agreements or have them cancelled,” he said.

Earlier, some investors had cited encumbrances, disappointments from funding partners and conflicts with various host communities as major difficulties faced.

The commissioner advised the investors to prove their abilities and justify the government’s confidence through working out solutions to challenges.

“Government will do its best to intervene in some of the situations, but we expect every investor to engage in self-audit before coming forward to take up the responsibilities of state housing scheme,’’ Akinderu-Fatai said.

Mr Wasiu Akewusola, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, advised investors to comply with directives and instructions from government professionals on quality of materials and procedures.

According to Akewusola, the government will adhere to safety standards and will not accept nor endorse shoddily completed houses from investors.