A 60-year-old British tourist has reportedly died while watching porn at a sex shop in a sex shop in Marghera near Venice, Italy, over the weekend.

The man whose name is yet to be revealed is suspected to have suffered a heart attack in a private booth while watching porn inside the shop.

The man reportedly paid five euros for a 15-minute video and shut himself in one of the rooms before switching on a red light indicating ‘busy’. But when owner Franco Garoni grew worried as his customer was to yet to be out after elapsing his time, he went in to find him collapsed on the floor, Il Gazzettino reported.

According to Mr. Garoni, the Briton had seemed ‘quiet’ and perhaps ‘tired’ when he arrived but had not seemed on the brink of death.

The emergency service was alerted, but when doctors arrived it was too late to resuscitate the lifeless man.