Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State on Monday urged Nigerians to keep hope alive as they celebrate the 59th independence anniversary of the nation.

In a message through Mr Ismaila Misilli, his SSA, Media and Publicity, the governor rejoiced with President Buhari and entire Nigerians, saying the event was an opportunity to sustain the legacies of founding fathers.

“I urged the people of the state and Nigerians in general, to rekindle their hopes and renew their commitment and love for Nigeria as the country moves to surmount its challenges.

“We should not to despair despite the present challenges, but keep hope alive in the quest to build a prosperous state and nation, as envisioned by our founding fathers,” he said.

Yahaya also urged people to continue to pray and support those in authorities, as well as contribute their quota to the development and progress of the Nation.

“All hands must be on deck to foster unity, peace and understanding, regardless of the differences,” he stated.