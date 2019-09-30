Unknown gunmen have kidnapped a professor of Soil Science in Modibbo, Adama University of Technology (MAUTECH), Yola, Adamawa State again. He was first abducted in October last year.

The kidnappers also killed the professor’s younger brother, Dr. Sheda Zata, a veterinary doctor.

Sources disclosed that more than 10 armed men broke into the house of the professor in Girei, around 2:00 am on Monday and took him, killing his 49-year-old younger brother, Dr. Sheda.

Professor Zata had been abducted from the same residence, located close to the Girei Divisional Police Station, last year, and was released after his family reportedly paid N2 million as ransom.

The Adamawa State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said the Commissioner of Police has deployed operatives to apprehend the kidnappers.

He said the remains of the victim had been deposited at the Specialists Hospital in Jimeta, Yola.