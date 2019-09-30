In a bid to contribute to stemming crime in South Africa, the Nigeria Union South Africa (NUSA) has initiated an anti-crime campaign to reduce the rate of criminal activities in that country.

The union’s National Welfare Officer, Mr. Trust Oyewole, said on Monday in Lagos that the campaign which started on Sunday in the Sunnyside area of Pretoria would be carried out in the nine provinces in South Africa.

“Our anti-crime campaign kicked off in Sunnyside, Pretoria on Sunday. This is an ongoing campaign that will be done in all the nine provinces in South Africa. We had a fruitful one on one engagement with community members,’’ he said in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“We realised that communities are not working together to curb crimes, while the criminals are united in perpetuating their criminal activities that affect the whole community.

“Nigerians generally are not criminals but genuine businessmen and professionals who are greatly contributing to the economy. The few Nigerians that are committing crime are not doing it in our name. They are criminals and should face the full wrath of the law’’ he added.

Oyewole advised the few Nigerians who are engaging in one criminal activity or the other to desist and turn a new leaf.

He added that the Help Desk of NUSA was willing to help rehabilitate and repatriate willing Nigerians.